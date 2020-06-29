17251 Hatteras Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Elementary! Single Level Home w/Newer Kitchen & Baths, Paint, Air Conditioner & Heater, NEST Thermostat, Floors, Doors, Moldings, Lights & Fixtures, Plumbing and New Roof. The Interior Design is centered on a Central Room encompassing the Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen, making it a great place to relax in a modern and comfortable setting. The Living Room features a Wood Burning Fireplace, Recessed LED Lights & Vaulted Ceilings. The European Kitchen functions as the Focal Point for Entertaining & includes Cabinets w/Soft Close Doors & Drawers, Pot Drawers, Quartz Counters & Stainless Appliances. Laundry Room off Kitchen w/Washer and Dryer. Bedrooms have been tastefully updated w/Current Colors and Décor and all have Ceiling Fans w/Remotes. Both Bathrooms have been Completely Remodeled with Contemporary Materials, Custom Vanities & Quartz Counters. Each Bath has been Designed w/Clean Lines, Modern Concepts & Functionality in Mind. Low Maintenance Yard w/Lawn for Play, Fruit Trees and Large Patio. Perfect for BBQs, Outdoor Dining, or Morning Coffee. Double Detached Garage with Automatic Opener and Very Long Driveway for Multiple Cars or RV. Walk to Park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer, Bike Paths to Lake and Community Center. Just minutes to the 405 and 101 Freeways. Must have excellent credit. I am afraid this is a no pets property.