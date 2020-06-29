All apartments in Los Angeles
17251 Hatteras Street

17251 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

17251 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
Elementary! Single Level Home w/Newer Kitchen & Baths, Paint, Air Conditioner & Heater, NEST Thermostat, Floors, Doors, Moldings, Lights & Fixtures, Plumbing and New Roof. The Interior Design is centered on a Central Room encompassing the Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen, making it a great place to relax in a modern and comfortable setting. The Living Room features a Wood Burning Fireplace, Recessed LED Lights & Vaulted Ceilings. The European Kitchen functions as the Focal Point for Entertaining & includes Cabinets w/Soft Close Doors & Drawers, Pot Drawers, Quartz Counters & Stainless Appliances. Laundry Room off Kitchen w/Washer and Dryer. Bedrooms have been tastefully updated w/Current Colors and Décor and all have Ceiling Fans w/Remotes. Both Bathrooms have been Completely Remodeled with Contemporary Materials, Custom Vanities & Quartz Counters. Each Bath has been Designed w/Clean Lines, Modern Concepts & Functionality in Mind. Low Maintenance Yard w/Lawn for Play, Fruit Trees and Large Patio. Perfect for BBQs, Outdoor Dining, or Morning Coffee. Double Detached Garage with Automatic Opener and Very Long Driveway for Multiple Cars or RV. Walk to Park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer, Bike Paths to Lake and Community Center. Just minutes to the 405 and 101 Freeways. Must have excellent credit. I am afraid this is a no pets property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17251 Hatteras Street have any available units?
17251 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17251 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 17251 Hatteras Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17251 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
17251 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17251 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 17251 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17251 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 17251 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 17251 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17251 Hatteras Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17251 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 17251 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 17251 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 17251 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17251 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17251 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.

