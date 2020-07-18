All apartments in Los Angeles
1723 253rd street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

1723 253rd street

1723 253rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1723 253rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This private detached 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath town home is 1,187 sf and is located at the end of a private driveway. The front door leads to an open floor plan, with a remodeled kitchen that opens to a large living room and views of the Palos Verdes Hills. The home has tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floor throughout. The Master Suite has a large bedroom and Master Bathroom which also has been recently remodeled. This property was built in 1987 and has a private backyard which is perfect for barbecue and relaxing.This home offers 2 large covered parking spaces, a storage closet and a separate laundry room. Come find out why the Lomita Motto is "The Friendly City" and enjoy a residential community with many shops and restaurants nearby, as well as excellent access to freeways, Palos Verdes outdoor activities and the local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 253rd street have any available units?
1723 253rd street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 253rd street have?
Some of 1723 253rd street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 253rd street currently offering any rent specials?
1723 253rd street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 253rd street pet-friendly?
No, 1723 253rd street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1723 253rd street offer parking?
Yes, 1723 253rd street offers parking.
Does 1723 253rd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 253rd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 253rd street have a pool?
No, 1723 253rd street does not have a pool.
Does 1723 253rd street have accessible units?
No, 1723 253rd street does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 253rd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 253rd street has units with dishwashers.
