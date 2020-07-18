1723 253rd street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This private detached 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath town home is 1,187 sf and is located at the end of a private driveway. The front door leads to an open floor plan, with a remodeled kitchen that opens to a large living room and views of the Palos Verdes Hills. The home has tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floor throughout. The Master Suite has a large bedroom and Master Bathroom which also has been recently remodeled. This property was built in 1987 and has a private backyard which is perfect for barbecue and relaxing.This home offers 2 large covered parking spaces, a storage closet and a separate laundry room. Come find out why the Lomita Motto is "The Friendly City" and enjoy a residential community with many shops and restaurants nearby, as well as excellent access to freeways, Palos Verdes outdoor activities and the local beaches.