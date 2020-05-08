1722 Gardner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill media room

Fully furnished, elegant two-story Hollywood house, very spacious, 3,400 sq feet house. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dinning area, lounge/TV room, large living room with fire place. The house has a spacious office in the finished basement, with window, and access from the living room and driveway. You will get to enjoy our entertainers backyard, this is a great area to spend some time outdoors enjoying our sunny California weather; it has built in sitting/lounge area with a fire pit all under a pergola, and a separate furnished sitting area. You have a BBQ available to use and small fridge outside too for your use. Property is fully gated, includes private parking for at least 3 cars in the driveway. The property is surrounded by reliable trees. You will have total privacy. Our house is centrally located and in a very walkable area.



The house is located in an upscale celebrity residential area. As almost your backyard, you are 3 minutes walking from the great Runyon Canyon Park -for a great workout, fresh air in nature and amazing views of Los Angeles, and the iconic Hollywood sign. Also, from the house, you could walk 15 min to the mayor Hollywood attractions: such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, friendly Mann Theater, Kodak Center, and Hollywood Bowl. You are close, by car: to Sunset Plaza, about 5 min., Beverly Hills, about 10 minutes; 20 minutes to downtown Los Angeles, 15 minutes to Universal Studios, 20 minutes to UCLA, and about 25 minutes to the beaches of Santa Monica, Malibu and Venice Beach.



There is plenty of public transportation on Hollywood Blvd. (2 minutes walk) and Sunset Blvd. (5 minutes walk). You will also have secure parking included, there is space for at least 3 cars in the driveway which has a private gate to access with remote control.



I am flexible with check in and check out as long as the place is available, otherwise check out will be by 11 AM and check in after 3 PM.