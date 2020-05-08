All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1722 Gardner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1722 Gardner Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1722 Gardner Street

1722 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

parking
gym
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Fully furnished, elegant two-story Hollywood house, very spacious, 3,400 sq feet house. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dinning area, lounge/TV room, large living room with fire place. The house has a spacious office in the finished basement, with window, and access from the living room and driveway. You will get to enjoy our entertainers backyard, this is a great area to spend some time outdoors enjoying our sunny California weather; it has built in sitting/lounge area with a fire pit all under a pergola, and a separate furnished sitting area. You have a BBQ available to use and small fridge outside too for your use. Property is fully gated, includes private parking for at least 3 cars in the driveway. The property is surrounded by reliable trees. You will have total privacy. Our house is centrally located and in a very walkable area.

The house is located in an upscale celebrity residential area. As almost your backyard, you are 3 minutes walking from the great Runyon Canyon Park -for a great workout, fresh air in nature and amazing views of Los Angeles, and the iconic Hollywood sign. Also, from the house, you could walk 15 min to the mayor Hollywood attractions: such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, friendly Mann Theater, Kodak Center, and Hollywood Bowl. You are close, by car: to Sunset Plaza, about 5 min., Beverly Hills, about 10 minutes; 20 minutes to downtown Los Angeles, 15 minutes to Universal Studios, 20 minutes to UCLA, and about 25 minutes to the beaches of Santa Monica, Malibu and Venice Beach.

There is plenty of public transportation on Hollywood Blvd. (2 minutes walk) and Sunset Blvd. (5 minutes walk). You will also have secure parking included, there is space for at least 3 cars in the driveway which has a private gate to access with remote control.

I am flexible with check in and check out as long as the place is available, otherwise check out will be by 11 AM and check in after 3 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Gardner Street have any available units?
1722 Gardner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Gardner Street have?
Some of 1722 Gardner Street's amenities include parking, gym, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Gardner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Gardner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Gardner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Gardner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1722 Gardner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Gardner Street offers parking.
Does 1722 Gardner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Gardner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Gardner Street have a pool?
No, 1722 Gardner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Gardner Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 Gardner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Gardner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Gardner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College