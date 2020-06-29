All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:58 AM

17204 Baltar Street

17204 Baltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

17204 Baltar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Lake Balboa with excellent curb appeal. Wonderful floor plan includes huge living room with slate fireplace and french doors. Brand New Milgard double pane windows throughout the house. Kitchen has granite counters/backsplash, custom white shaker maple cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances (including Washer dryer, Stove, Microwave , Gas range, garbage disposal and refrigerator). Hardwood flooring has been installed throughout all of the living areas and bedrooms. Ceiling fans installed in two of the bedrooms. Both bathrooms feature new vanities, dual flush toilets, tile flooring, shower and tub surrounds. Entire home freshly painted in and out. Nice big backyard. Pet friendly. Make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17204 Baltar Street have any available units?
17204 Baltar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17204 Baltar Street have?
Some of 17204 Baltar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17204 Baltar Street currently offering any rent specials?
17204 Baltar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17204 Baltar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17204 Baltar Street is pet friendly.
Does 17204 Baltar Street offer parking?
Yes, 17204 Baltar Street offers parking.
Does 17204 Baltar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17204 Baltar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17204 Baltar Street have a pool?
No, 17204 Baltar Street does not have a pool.
Does 17204 Baltar Street have accessible units?
No, 17204 Baltar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17204 Baltar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17204 Baltar Street has units with dishwashers.

