17204 Baltar Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Lake Balboa with excellent curb appeal. Wonderful floor plan includes huge living room with slate fireplace and french doors. Brand New Milgard double pane windows throughout the house. Kitchen has granite counters/backsplash, custom white shaker maple cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances (including Washer dryer, Stove, Microwave , Gas range, garbage disposal and refrigerator). Hardwood flooring has been installed throughout all of the living areas and bedrooms. Ceiling fans installed in two of the bedrooms. Both bathrooms feature new vanities, dual flush toilets, tile flooring, shower and tub surrounds. Entire home freshly painted in and out. Nice big backyard. Pet friendly. Make this your home today!