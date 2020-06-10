17163 Rinaldi Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This huge house offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a completely remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms two car garage, a large living and family room, separate formal dining area, laundry, a nice patio and fully landscaped front and back yards. The house falls under Granada Charter High school best middle and elementary schools in the area. The house will be available for possession between October 15 and October 31. Showing strictly by appointment only. The will be shown on Tuesday, September 4 at 5PM. For any other questions or showing appointment pls call or text Balbir Arora (818)235-7713