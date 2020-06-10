All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17163 Rinaldi Street

17163 W Rinaldi St · No Longer Available
Location

17163 W Rinaldi St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This huge house offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a completely remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms two car garage, a large living and family room, separate formal dining area, laundry, a nice patio and fully landscaped front and back yards. The house falls under Granada Charter High school best middle and elementary schools in the area. The house will be available for possession between October 15 and October 31. Showing strictly by appointment only. The will be shown on Tuesday, September 4 at 5PM. For any other questions or showing appointment pls call or text Balbir Arora (818)235-7713

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17163 Rinaldi Street have any available units?
17163 Rinaldi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17163 Rinaldi Street have?
Some of 17163 Rinaldi Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17163 Rinaldi Street currently offering any rent specials?
17163 Rinaldi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17163 Rinaldi Street pet-friendly?
No, 17163 Rinaldi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17163 Rinaldi Street offer parking?
Yes, 17163 Rinaldi Street offers parking.
Does 17163 Rinaldi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17163 Rinaldi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17163 Rinaldi Street have a pool?
No, 17163 Rinaldi Street does not have a pool.
Does 17163 Rinaldi Street have accessible units?
No, 17163 Rinaldi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17163 Rinaldi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17163 Rinaldi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
