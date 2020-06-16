All apartments in Los Angeles
17160 Escalon Drive

Location

17160 Escalon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Superb lease opportunity in the hills of Encino! Sensational "South of the Blvd" location affording quick & easy Westside access. Tranquil setting where lush green rolling hills front the property. Enter to soaring ceilings! Large living room with stone fireplace, Formal dining, Family Room & DOWNSTAIRS bedroom with full bath create an ideal floorplan. Beautiful newly remodeled light & bright Kitchen gorgeous cabinetry & counters plus stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, discover hardwood flooring, huge master suite with large walk-in, separate dressing area & private bath with spa tub. Two additional enormous bedrooms complete. Spacious rear woodsy grounds & Lanai Elementary make this one opportunity not to be missed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17160 Escalon Drive have any available units?
17160 Escalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17160 Escalon Drive have?
Some of 17160 Escalon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17160 Escalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17160 Escalon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17160 Escalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17160 Escalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17160 Escalon Drive offer parking?
No, 17160 Escalon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17160 Escalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17160 Escalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17160 Escalon Drive have a pool?
No, 17160 Escalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17160 Escalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 17160 Escalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17160 Escalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17160 Escalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
