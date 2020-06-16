17160 Escalon Drive

Amenities

Superb lease opportunity in the hills of Encino! Sensational "South of the Blvd" location affording quick & easy Westside access. Tranquil setting where lush green rolling hills front the property. Enter to soaring ceilings! Large living room with stone fireplace, Formal dining, Family Room & DOWNSTAIRS bedroom with full bath create an ideal floorplan. Beautiful newly remodeled light & bright Kitchen gorgeous cabinetry & counters plus stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, discover hardwood flooring, huge master suite with large walk-in, separate dressing area & private bath with spa tub. Two additional enormous bedrooms complete. Spacious rear woodsy grounds & Lanai Elementary make this one opportunity not to be missed!!