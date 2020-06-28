All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

1716 Purdue Avenue

1716 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL- 2 FREE WEEKS*** Upper Single bedroom apartment located in the heart of Sawtella-West Los Angeles, just blocks from the major freeways, shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated Unit features hardwood floors, AC, secure video entry, full designer bath and modern kitchen finished in white and brand new stainless appliances. The building is a quiet & secured 3-story over subterranean parking, which includes 1 assigned parking space & community laundry. Pet friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
1716 Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 1716 Purdue Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Avenue offers parking.
Does 1716 Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 1716 Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1716 Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Purdue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
