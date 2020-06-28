1716 Purdue Avenue

Amenities
***MOVE IN SPECIAL- 2 FREE WEEKS*** Upper Single bedroom apartment located in the heart of Sawtella-West Los Angeles, just blocks from the major freeways, shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated Unit features hardwood floors, AC, secure video entry, full designer bath and modern kitchen finished in white and brand new stainless appliances. The building is a quiet & secured 3-story over subterranean parking, which includes 1 assigned parking space & community laundry. Pet friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.