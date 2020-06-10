All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1716 Purdue Ave

1716 Purdue Avenue · (323) 207-0833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1716 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1716 Purdue Ave - 301 · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Glamorous Upper Level Studio In West Los Angeles Sprinkled With Flavor - Located on the top level at the front of the complex with a private balcony, this studio has a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood. As you enter into the studio there is a hallway with a large mirrored closet to the left and to the right is the bathroom which has a stand-a-lone shower and newer vanity. The living area includes a wall A/C and opens to the private balcony. There is also recessed lighting. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, microwave and an adorable compact dishwasher. To save space, there is a table mounted to the wall. This West LA Community has laundry facilities on-site and at the front of the complex a shared patio area with a picnic bench. This community is located minutes to the Century City Mall, Santa Monica and Westwood.

Terms: We offer flexible lease terms. THIS APARTMENT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FURNISHED! Security deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Please contact Martisa @ 323-974-6277 for more information and to schedule a showing. DON’T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS!

(RLNE5970439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Purdue Ave have any available units?
1716 Purdue Ave has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Purdue Ave have?
Some of 1716 Purdue Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Purdue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Purdue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Purdue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Ave offers parking.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have a pool?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have accessible units?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Ave has units with dishwashers.
