1716 Purdue Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Glamorous Upper Level Studio In West Los Angeles Sprinkled With Flavor - Located on the top level at the front of the complex with a private balcony, this studio has a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood. As you enter into the studio there is a hallway with a large mirrored closet to the left and to the right is the bathroom which has a stand-a-lone shower and newer vanity. The living area includes a wall A/C and opens to the private balcony. There is also recessed lighting. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, microwave and an adorable compact dishwasher. To save space, there is a table mounted to the wall. This West LA Community has laundry facilities on-site and at the front of the complex a shared patio area with a picnic bench. This community is located minutes to the Century City Mall, Santa Monica and Westwood.



Terms: We offer flexible lease terms. THIS APARTMENT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FURNISHED! Security deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Please contact Martisa @ 323-974-6277 for more information and to schedule a showing. DON’T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS!



(RLNE5970439)