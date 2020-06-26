All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

17131 Covello Street

17131 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Location

17131 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new detached 1 bed, 1 bath guest house (ADU) with its own address located in Lake Balboa. This home features a private gated entrance with 2 parking spaces. Enter into the living room which boasts an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining and leads directly into the kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring runs throughout the home which also features a new washer/dryer, new tankless water heater, new HVAC system and recessed lighting. The bathroom includes beautiful shower/tub combo, new vanity and a two door medicine cabinet for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17131 Covello Street have any available units?
17131 Covello Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17131 Covello Street have?
Some of 17131 Covello Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17131 Covello Street currently offering any rent specials?
17131 Covello Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17131 Covello Street pet-friendly?
No, 17131 Covello Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17131 Covello Street offer parking?
Yes, 17131 Covello Street offers parking.
Does 17131 Covello Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17131 Covello Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17131 Covello Street have a pool?
No, 17131 Covello Street does not have a pool.
Does 17131 Covello Street have accessible units?
No, 17131 Covello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17131 Covello Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17131 Covello Street has units with dishwashers.
