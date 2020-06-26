17131 Covello Street

Amenities

Brand new detached 1 bed, 1 bath guest house (ADU) with its own address located in Lake Balboa. This home features a private gated entrance with 2 parking spaces. Enter into the living room which boasts an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining and leads directly into the kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring runs throughout the home which also features a new washer/dryer, new tankless water heater, new HVAC system and recessed lighting. The bathroom includes beautiful shower/tub combo, new vanity and a two door medicine cabinet for additional storage.