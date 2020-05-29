17041 Escalon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Prime Encino Location. South of Ventura Boulevard 2 story home. 3 bedrooms, 2.75 bath with beautiful view, pool, 2 patios, large living room with high ceiling and fire place. Formal dining room. Kitchen opens to large family room with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, washer and dryer, central air and heat. Large backyard with fire pit great for entertaining. Two car garage. Close to shopping and Restaurants. Great Lanai school district. Easy access to the west side. Ready to move in.