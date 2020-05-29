All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

17041 Escalon Drive

17041 Escalon Drive · (818) 613-3829
Location

17041 Escalon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Prime Encino Location. South of Ventura Boulevard 2 story home. 3 bedrooms, 2.75 bath with beautiful view, pool, 2 patios, large living room with high ceiling and fire place. Formal dining room. Kitchen opens to large family room with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, washer and dryer, central air and heat. Large backyard with fire pit great for entertaining. Two car garage. Close to shopping and Restaurants. Great Lanai school district. Easy access to the west side. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

