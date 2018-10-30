All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16847 Mccormick Street
16847 Mccormick Street

16847 Mc Cormick Street · No Longer Available
Location

16847 Mc Cormick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Pristine leases like this simply do not present themselves very often. A true gem in this ultra-desirable & convenient Encino locale. In one direction you're on the Blvd in mere moments, in another, you'll be whisking down the freeway in no time. Picture perfect curb appeal. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, recessed lighting & smooth ceilings set the tone. Open & bright Living room adjoins spacious dining. Step in this dazzling newly renovated kitchen & discover loads of gorgeous cabinetry, stunning counters, distinct tile & quality stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms & gorgeous baths enhance the appeal. Outside, private grassy grounds & covered dining/entertaining are ideal. Two-car garage plus a concrete drive that affords parking for additional vehicles. You should all be so lucky to have landlords that take such pride in offering a fantastic residence for you to call home. Encino Charter Elementary!! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16847 Mccormick Street have any available units?
16847 Mccormick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16847 Mccormick Street have?
Some of 16847 Mccormick Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16847 Mccormick Street currently offering any rent specials?
16847 Mccormick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16847 Mccormick Street pet-friendly?
No, 16847 Mccormick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16847 Mccormick Street offer parking?
Yes, 16847 Mccormick Street does offer parking.
Does 16847 Mccormick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16847 Mccormick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16847 Mccormick Street have a pool?
No, 16847 Mccormick Street does not have a pool.
Does 16847 Mccormick Street have accessible units?
No, 16847 Mccormick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16847 Mccormick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16847 Mccormick Street has units with dishwashers.
