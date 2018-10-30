16847 Mccormick Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine leases like this simply do not present themselves very often. A true gem in this ultra-desirable & convenient Encino locale. In one direction you're on the Blvd in mere moments, in another, you'll be whisking down the freeway in no time. Picture perfect curb appeal. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, recessed lighting & smooth ceilings set the tone. Open & bright Living room adjoins spacious dining. Step in this dazzling newly renovated kitchen & discover loads of gorgeous cabinetry, stunning counters, distinct tile & quality stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms & gorgeous baths enhance the appeal. Outside, private grassy grounds & covered dining/entertaining are ideal. Two-car garage plus a concrete drive that affords parking for additional vehicles. You should all be so lucky to have landlords that take such pride in offering a fantastic residence for you to call home. Encino Charter Elementary!! Hurry!