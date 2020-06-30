All apartments in Los Angeles
16843 Citronia Street

16843 Citronia Street
Location

16843 Citronia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a short term six month lease?? Furnished property in a desirable Northridge neighborhood with sparkling swimming pool. This turnkey home offers 1,780 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage with laundry area. The inviting floor plan boasts an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gas appliances, a microwave, dishwasher, a breakfast bar and dining area. The spacious living room includes vaulted ceilings with skylights, a fireplace and french doors to the backyard. The private master bedroom offers ample closet space and an en suite bathroom. The additional family bedroom are generous in size with ample closet space. The lovely backyard offers a sparkling pool and relaxing patio area perfect for outdoor dining. The property is available for April occupancy, owner will be storing personal items in the garage, so parking is limited to the driveway. Conveniently located nearly shopping, great dining, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16843 Citronia Street have any available units?
16843 Citronia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16843 Citronia Street have?
Some of 16843 Citronia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16843 Citronia Street currently offering any rent specials?
16843 Citronia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16843 Citronia Street pet-friendly?
No, 16843 Citronia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16843 Citronia Street offer parking?
Yes, 16843 Citronia Street offers parking.
Does 16843 Citronia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16843 Citronia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16843 Citronia Street have a pool?
Yes, 16843 Citronia Street has a pool.
Does 16843 Citronia Street have accessible units?
No, 16843 Citronia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16843 Citronia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16843 Citronia Street has units with dishwashers.

