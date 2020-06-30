16843 Citronia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a short term six month lease?? Furnished property in a desirable Northridge neighborhood with sparkling swimming pool. This turnkey home offers 1,780 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage with laundry area. The inviting floor plan boasts an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gas appliances, a microwave, dishwasher, a breakfast bar and dining area. The spacious living room includes vaulted ceilings with skylights, a fireplace and french doors to the backyard. The private master bedroom offers ample closet space and an en suite bathroom. The additional family bedroom are generous in size with ample closet space. The lovely backyard offers a sparkling pool and relaxing patio area perfect for outdoor dining. The property is available for April occupancy, owner will be storing personal items in the garage, so parking is limited to the driveway. Conveniently located nearly shopping, great dining, and freeways.