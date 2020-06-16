All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16733 Sherman Way

16733 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

16733 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely end unit remodeled Lake Balboa townhouse with upgrades galore! New paint, tile and laminate flooring, blinds, etc. Bright, spacious living room with corner fireplace and sliding doors to patio. Huge dining area plus breakfast dining in kitchen. Beautiful new kitchen with granite counters, pretty wood cabinets and breakfast bar. 2 master bedrooms upstairs, each with private bathrooms and balconies. Central air. 2 car direct access garage. Small, gated, private complex with remote access. Rent includes water, trash and gardener. No Dogs, please. Year built 1988.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16733 Sherman Way have any available units?
16733 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16733 Sherman Way have?
Some of 16733 Sherman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16733 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
16733 Sherman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16733 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 16733 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16733 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 16733 Sherman Way does offer parking.
Does 16733 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16733 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16733 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 16733 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 16733 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 16733 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16733 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16733 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
