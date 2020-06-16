16733 Sherman Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely end unit remodeled Lake Balboa townhouse with upgrades galore! New paint, tile and laminate flooring, blinds, etc. Bright, spacious living room with corner fireplace and sliding doors to patio. Huge dining area plus breakfast dining in kitchen. Beautiful new kitchen with granite counters, pretty wood cabinets and breakfast bar. 2 master bedrooms upstairs, each with private bathrooms and balconies. Central air. 2 car direct access garage. Small, gated, private complex with remote access. Rent includes water, trash and gardener. No Dogs, please. Year built 1988.