All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16641 Calle Brittany.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16641 Calle Brittany
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

16641 Calle Brittany

16641 Calle Brittany · (818) 970-2946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16641 Calle Brittany, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Located within the gates of the "Peninsula" neighborhood, a contemporary Mediterranean style home awaits. Just under 4,500 sq. ft., this home presents breathtaking ocean and canyon views. This floor-plan features dramatic stone entry, enlarged windows, an extended master suite with a view worthy lounge area, an inviting family room that opens to the backyard with a private spa hot tub, a gourmet kitchen featuring built-in, stainless steel appliances, an island with built-in wine storage, and a compatible dining area that leads out into the private yard. A large library or formal dining room with refined built-in shelving leads out to a private front balcony. There's also a separate level dedicated to another bedroom with a bathroom and a large bonus area, perfect for a gym, media or game space. 4 car direct entry garage, 24 hr security patrol and other club membership options available. Mere minutes from the Palisades "Village", this gem is nearby to parks, beaches, and pet-friendly areas.

Upstairs: Master suite featuring fireplace and views, two additional en-suite bedrooms, and another room (that could be used as bdrm/office/gym). Main Floor: Kitchen, dining, living, and family room.
Downstairs: Home theater room, one bedroom with an en-suite bathroom that may be used as an office or extra bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16641 Calle Brittany have any available units?
16641 Calle Brittany has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16641 Calle Brittany have?
Some of 16641 Calle Brittany's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16641 Calle Brittany currently offering any rent specials?
16641 Calle Brittany isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16641 Calle Brittany pet-friendly?
Yes, 16641 Calle Brittany is pet friendly.
Does 16641 Calle Brittany offer parking?
Yes, 16641 Calle Brittany does offer parking.
Does 16641 Calle Brittany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16641 Calle Brittany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16641 Calle Brittany have a pool?
No, 16641 Calle Brittany does not have a pool.
Does 16641 Calle Brittany have accessible units?
No, 16641 Calle Brittany does not have accessible units.
Does 16641 Calle Brittany have units with dishwashers?
No, 16641 Calle Brittany does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16641 Calle Brittany?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity