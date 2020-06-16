16641 Calle Brittany

Amenities

Located within the gates of the "Peninsula" neighborhood, a contemporary Mediterranean style home awaits. Just under 4,500 sq. ft., this home presents breathtaking ocean and canyon views. This floor-plan features dramatic stone entry, enlarged windows, an extended master suite with a view worthy lounge area, an inviting family room that opens to the backyard with a private spa hot tub, a gourmet kitchen featuring built-in, stainless steel appliances, an island with built-in wine storage, and a compatible dining area that leads out into the private yard. A large library or formal dining room with refined built-in shelving leads out to a private front balcony. There's also a separate level dedicated to another bedroom with a bathroom and a large bonus area, perfect for a gym, media or game space. 4 car direct entry garage, 24 hr security patrol and other club membership options available. Mere minutes from the Palisades "Village", this gem is nearby to parks, beaches, and pet-friendly areas.



Upstairs: Master suite featuring fireplace and views, two additional en-suite bedrooms, and another room (that could be used as bdrm/office/gym). Main Floor: Kitchen, dining, living, and family room.

Downstairs: Home theater room, one bedroom with an en-suite bathroom that may be used as an office or extra bedroom.