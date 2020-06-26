1653 MICHELTORENA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

A stunning completely remodeled modern townhome in the hills of Silver Lake w/ striking views! This lovey home feels like a modern treehouse & has been fully redone from top to bottom w/ beautiful new wide plank wood floors. The upstairs has a open floor plan flooded with natural light from floor to ceiling windows, the living room has a cool fireplace & a balcony with expansive views, the dinning area & kitchen hold stylish new cabinetry, quarts countertops, new stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms, 1 with a large walk-in closet & a great balcony with views & 1 with a fabulous exterior patio that's canopied with evergreen trees & a stylish new bathroom & laundry area. This is a very clean complex with a gated entry & 2 side by side secured parking spaces. It's within walking distance to all our hip & happening Sunset Junction neighborhood offers, countless cafes, cool retail & too many coffee bars to choose from! Not to be missed!