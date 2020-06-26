All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1653 MICHELTORENA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1653 MICHELTORENA Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

1653 MICHELTORENA Street

1653 Micheltorena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1653 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
A stunning completely remodeled modern townhome in the hills of Silver Lake w/ striking views! This lovey home feels like a modern treehouse & has been fully redone from top to bottom w/ beautiful new wide plank wood floors. The upstairs has a open floor plan flooded with natural light from floor to ceiling windows, the living room has a cool fireplace & a balcony with expansive views, the dinning area & kitchen hold stylish new cabinetry, quarts countertops, new stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms, 1 with a large walk-in closet & a great balcony with views & 1 with a fabulous exterior patio that's canopied with evergreen trees & a stylish new bathroom & laundry area. This is a very clean complex with a gated entry & 2 side by side secured parking spaces. It's within walking distance to all our hip & happening Sunset Junction neighborhood offers, countless cafes, cool retail & too many coffee bars to choose from! Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street have any available units?
1653 MICHELTORENA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street have?
Some of 1653 MICHELTORENA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 MICHELTORENA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1653 MICHELTORENA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 MICHELTORENA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1653 MICHELTORENA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1653 MICHELTORENA Street offers parking.
Does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 MICHELTORENA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street have a pool?
No, 1653 MICHELTORENA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street have accessible units?
No, 1653 MICHELTORENA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 MICHELTORENA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 MICHELTORENA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College