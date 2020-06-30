1651 HILL Drive

Amenities

Located on one of the best blocks of the famous and prestigious Hill Drive in Eagle Rock, this wonderful Mediterranean Revival home features 3 bedrooms upstairs including a huge master suite with its own full bath with all the amenities, plus permitted over the garage rooms (large dramatic room plus 3/4 bath and smaller room that could make a great in-law or adult child space, or exercise room and office. In the main house, you'll love the hardwood floors, the living room with wood-burning fireplace and master suite are huge, the kitchen features high-end Thermador appliances, a wet-bar, a desk area, and there is a breakfast~bar dividing the kitchen and the dining room.~ There are a total of three bathrooms in the main house: a gorgeous master bath with large shower, a freestanding tub, and dual sinks; a hall bath to serve the other two bedrooms, and a powder room downstairs. The laundry is in the basement. Also, in the back there is a swimming pool, a couple of patios with a BBQ area with builtins, the garage now is a game room with an optional pool table and a half-bath. Published square footage does not include approx 800 SF in back house.Covered parking is available in the driveway, long enough for several cars. Dahlia Heights Elementary area!