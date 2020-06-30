All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

1651 HILL Drive

1651 Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Located on one of the best blocks of the famous and prestigious Hill Drive in Eagle Rock, this wonderful Mediterranean Revival home features 3 bedrooms upstairs including a huge master suite with its own full bath with all the amenities, plus permitted over the garage rooms (large dramatic room plus 3/4 bath and smaller room that could make a great in-law or adult child space, or exercise room and office. In the main house, you'll love the hardwood floors, the living room with wood-burning fireplace and master suite are huge, the kitchen features high-end Thermador appliances, a wet-bar, a desk area, and there is a breakfast~bar dividing the kitchen and the dining room.~ There are a total of three bathrooms in the main house: a gorgeous master bath with large shower, a freestanding tub, and dual sinks; a hall bath to serve the other two bedrooms, and a powder room downstairs. The laundry is in the basement. Also, in the back there is a swimming pool, a couple of patios with a BBQ area with builtins, the garage now is a game room with an optional pool table and a half-bath. Published square footage does not include approx 800 SF in back house.Covered parking is available in the driveway, long enough for several cars. Dahlia Heights Elementary area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 HILL Drive have any available units?
1651 HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 HILL Drive have?
Some of 1651 HILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1651 HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1651 HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1651 HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1651 HILL Drive offers parking.
Does 1651 HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 HILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 HILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1651 HILL Drive has a pool.
Does 1651 HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1651 HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.

