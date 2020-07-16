All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16479 W Nicklaus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16479 W Nicklaus Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

16479 W Nicklaus Drive

16479 Nicklaus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16479 Nicklaus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Resort style living at its best! Meticulous Townhome, gated pool, hot tub, & playground accessible to the residents only. Corner unit located in the cul-de-sac, no obstruction & faces east and west, gets direct sunlight all day to enjoy the views. 2-story, has 2,646 sq.ft with 3 BR + 3 Baths + BONUS room 13ft by 22ft, 2-car garage, plenty of guest parking. Nestled in a private community of Rancho Cascades in Los Angeles 91342. Features 8-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fireplace, soaking tub, upgraded kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Island bar area, plenty of cabinets. It has newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor and a backyard for a BBQ area. It also has its own private laundry room with washer/dryer. Close to freeways, shopping centers, schools, restaurants, and parks. The 1st floor has a separate sitting area that can be used as a library, office, game room, or children's play area. 2 coat closets and a bath in the 1st floor. 2 rooms w/ attached walk-in closets, a bathroom with dual sinks & another large storage closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cupboards. There are two separate sinks/mirror with cupboards for him and her. You have a direct open view of the beautiful mountain from all bedrooms. There is a garage for two cars with more visitor parking next to the house. The community is maintained meticulously by the HOA Over $40k in upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive have any available units?
16479 W Nicklaus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive have?
Some of 16479 W Nicklaus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16479 W Nicklaus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16479 W Nicklaus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16479 W Nicklaus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16479 W Nicklaus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16479 W Nicklaus Drive offers parking.
Does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16479 W Nicklaus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16479 W Nicklaus Drive has a pool.
Does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive have accessible units?
No, 16479 W Nicklaus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16479 W Nicklaus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16479 W Nicklaus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College