16479 W Nicklaus Drive

Amenities
Resort style living at its best! Meticulous Townhome, gated pool, hot tub, & playground accessible to the residents only. Corner unit located in the cul-de-sac, no obstruction & faces east and west, gets direct sunlight all day to enjoy the views. 2-story, has 2,646 sq.ft with 3 BR + 3 Baths + BONUS room 13ft by 22ft, 2-car garage, plenty of guest parking. Nestled in a private community of Rancho Cascades in Los Angeles 91342. Features 8-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fireplace, soaking tub, upgraded kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Island bar area, plenty of cabinets. It has newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor and a backyard for a BBQ area. It also has its own private laundry room with washer/dryer. Close to freeways, shopping centers, schools, restaurants, and parks. The 1st floor has a separate sitting area that can be used as a library, office, game room, or children's play area. 2 coat closets and a bath in the 1st floor. 2 rooms w/ attached walk-in closets, a bathroom with dual sinks & another large storage closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cupboards. There are two separate sinks/mirror with cupboards for him and her. You have a direct open view of the beautiful mountain from all bedrooms. There is a garage for two cars with more visitor parking next to the house. The community is maintained meticulously by the HOA Over $40k in upgrades.