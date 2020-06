Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

House was totally rebuilt in 2016 with no expense sparred, this architectural gem was inspired by luxury & cutting edge design. The open floor plan boasts soaring ceilings and incredible views. Luxurious features include living room with designed fireplace, dining room and kitchen with eating area. Private master with amazing bathroom. Backyard with pool, spa and deck that has an amazing view. Too many more upgrades to mention.