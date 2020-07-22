Amenities
- Address: 1644 West 204th Street #A, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $1,200 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 550 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- New Flooring
- New Granite Counter-Tops
- New Paint
- New Window Coverings
- Utilities included: Water & Trash
- 1 Parking Space
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.