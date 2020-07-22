Amenities

- Address: 1644 West 204th Street #A, Torrance, CA 90501



- Rent: $1,200 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,500

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx: 550 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Downstairs Unit

- Gas Stove / Oven Included

- New Flooring

- New Granite Counter-Tops

- New Paint

- New Window Coverings

- Utilities included: Water & Trash

- 1 Parking Space

- No pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.