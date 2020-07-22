All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020

1644 West 204th Street

1644 West 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1644 West 204th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

granite counters
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1644 West 204th Street #A, Torrance, CA 90501

- Rent: $1,200 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 550 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- New Flooring
- New Granite Counter-Tops
- New Paint
- New Window Coverings
- Utilities included: Water & Trash
- 1 Parking Space
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 West 204th Street have any available units?
1644 West 204th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 West 204th Street have?
Some of 1644 West 204th Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 West 204th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1644 West 204th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 West 204th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1644 West 204th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1644 West 204th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1644 West 204th Street offers parking.
Does 1644 West 204th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 West 204th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 West 204th Street have a pool?
No, 1644 West 204th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1644 West 204th Street have accessible units?
No, 1644 West 204th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 West 204th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 West 204th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
