Los Angeles, CA
16220 DORILEE Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

16220 DORILEE Lane

16220 Dorilee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16220 Dorilee Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
An abundance of space in this 5 bd, 5 bth Encino home w/views overlooking the San Fernando Valley. A floor plan perfectly suited for any life-style & perfect for both formal & casual entertaining. Recently updated this home has numerous large light-filled rooms, together w/formal & casual dining rooms. The yard is lusciously landscaped w/large pines & delicate flowers. Entire rear of the home opens up to a large grassy backyard, w/heated pool, BBQ area & spa, all in view from the large open kitchen, dining & living areas. Kitchen is connected to one of two dens encircled by floor to ceiling glass. 2 enormous balconies on the second floor, off the master suite & living area. Master suite w/fireplace, walk-in closet & twin vanities. 3 additional generously proportioned bd & 2 bth on the 2nd floor. Ample clothes closet & storage space. Separated laundry & storage rooms. 2 car direct entrance garage. Gated front & rear yard.Lanai school district. Review floor plan & the amazing photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 DORILEE Lane have any available units?
16220 DORILEE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16220 DORILEE Lane have?
Some of 16220 DORILEE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16220 DORILEE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16220 DORILEE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 DORILEE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16220 DORILEE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16220 DORILEE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16220 DORILEE Lane offers parking.
Does 16220 DORILEE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16220 DORILEE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 DORILEE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16220 DORILEE Lane has a pool.
Does 16220 DORILEE Lane have accessible units?
No, 16220 DORILEE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 DORILEE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16220 DORILEE Lane has units with dishwashers.

