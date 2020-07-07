16220 DORILEE Lane

Amenities

An abundance of space in this 5 bd, 5 bth Encino home w/views overlooking the San Fernando Valley. A floor plan perfectly suited for any life-style & perfect for both formal & casual entertaining. Recently updated this home has numerous large light-filled rooms, together w/formal & casual dining rooms. The yard is lusciously landscaped w/large pines & delicate flowers. Entire rear of the home opens up to a large grassy backyard, w/heated pool, BBQ area & spa, all in view from the large open kitchen, dining & living areas. Kitchen is connected to one of two dens encircled by floor to ceiling glass. 2 enormous balconies on the second floor, off the master suite & living area. Master suite w/fireplace, walk-in closet & twin vanities. 3 additional generously proportioned bd & 2 bth on the 2nd floor. Ample clothes closet & storage space. Separated laundry & storage rooms. 2 car direct entrance garage. Gated front & rear yard.Lanai school district. Review floor plan & the amazing photos.