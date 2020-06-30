1620 South BEDFORD Street

Amenities

Private, contemporary 2017 construction home located in the desirable Beverlywood neighborhood. This 3,000sf (approximate) home encompasses three stories, including four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a rooftop deck. Designed with great attention to detail, the first floor has a spacious open floor plan with large custom kitchen that flows throughout the house and onto the back yard. The second floor includes four en-suite bedrooms and a free-standing bathtub in the master bathroom. The rooftop deck is the ideal entertaining space, with a fire pit, outdoor television, built-in barbecue, and a retractable awning.