All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1620 South BEDFORD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1620 South BEDFORD Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1620 South BEDFORD Street

1620 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1620 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Private, contemporary 2017 construction home located in the desirable Beverlywood neighborhood. This 3,000sf (approximate) home encompasses three stories, including four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a rooftop deck. Designed with great attention to detail, the first floor has a spacious open floor plan with large custom kitchen that flows throughout the house and onto the back yard. The second floor includes four en-suite bedrooms and a free-standing bathtub in the master bathroom. The rooftop deck is the ideal entertaining space, with a fire pit, outdoor television, built-in barbecue, and a retractable awning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 South BEDFORD Street have any available units?
1620 South BEDFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 South BEDFORD Street have?
Some of 1620 South BEDFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 South BEDFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 South BEDFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 South BEDFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1620 South BEDFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1620 South BEDFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1620 South BEDFORD Street offers parking.
Does 1620 South BEDFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 South BEDFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 South BEDFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1620 South BEDFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 South BEDFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 South BEDFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 South BEDFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 South BEDFORD Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College