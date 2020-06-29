Amenities

Available 05/01/20 1616 W. 39th Place - Property Id: 199069



WARNING: I'm NOT renting a 1-bdrm apt nor a studio nor the entire house.



Eco-conscious housemate(s) wanted to SHARE a 5-bdrm/3-ba duplex unit in a gentrifying South LA neighborhood, called King Estates.



To help everyone get along, all must follow these rules: http://bit.ly/2RJCqIT



If you dislike the rules, stop here.



MASTER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE

~ fully furnished

~ ensuite bath

~ $1,000 / mos

~ 13 x 13

~ Couples can share for $200 xtra a month.

~ Furnished w/2 twin XL beds take make a Calif. King when pushed together, 2 nightstands, 2 dressers, luggage racks, hangers, linens, towels, fan.



ALL UTILS INCL.



Plus:

~ A/C

~ range

~ fridge

~ microwave

~ washer, dryer

~ hairdryer

~ WIFI

~ big-screen TV

~ ROKU

~ kitchen supplies, tableware

~ linens, towels

~ housekeeping of common areas



PETS WELCOME



Pet rent = $50/month each

$250 xtra deposit



SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTIONAL



Pay a traditional security deposit or buy deposit insurance for $7-23/month from SayRhino.com instead.

