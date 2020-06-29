All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1616 W. 39th Place

1616 West 39th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1616 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 05/01/20 1616 W. 39th Place - Property Id: 199069

WARNING: I'm NOT renting a 1-bdrm apt nor a studio nor the entire house.

Eco-conscious housemate(s) wanted to SHARE a 5-bdrm/3-ba duplex unit in a gentrifying South LA neighborhood, called King Estates.

To help everyone get along, all must follow these rules: http://bit.ly/2RJCqIT

If you dislike the rules, stop here.

MASTER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE
~ fully furnished
~ ensuite bath
~ $1,000 / mos
~ 13 x 13
~ Couples can share for $200 xtra a month.
~ Furnished w/2 twin XL beds take make a Calif. King when pushed together, 2 nightstands, 2 dressers, luggage racks, hangers, linens, towels, fan.

ALL UTILS INCL.

Plus:
~ A/C
~ range
~ fridge
~ microwave
~ washer, dryer
~ hairdryer
~ WIFI
~ big-screen TV
~ ROKU
~ kitchen supplies, tableware
~ linens, towels
~ housekeeping of common areas

PETS WELCOME

Pet rent = $50/month each
$250 xtra deposit

SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTIONAL

Pay a traditional security deposit or buy deposit insurance for $7-23/month from SayRhino.com instead.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199069
Property Id 199069

(RLNE5661955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

