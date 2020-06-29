Amenities
Available 05/01/20 1616 W. 39th Place - Property Id: 199069
WARNING: I'm NOT renting a 1-bdrm apt nor a studio nor the entire house.
Eco-conscious housemate(s) wanted to SHARE a 5-bdrm/3-ba duplex unit in a gentrifying South LA neighborhood, called King Estates.
To help everyone get along, all must follow these rules: http://bit.ly/2RJCqIT
If you dislike the rules, stop here.
MASTER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE
~ fully furnished
~ ensuite bath
~ $1,000 / mos
~ 13 x 13
~ Couples can share for $200 xtra a month.
~ Furnished w/2 twin XL beds take make a Calif. King when pushed together, 2 nightstands, 2 dressers, luggage racks, hangers, linens, towels, fan.
ALL UTILS INCL.
Plus:
~ A/C
~ range
~ fridge
~ microwave
~ washer, dryer
~ hairdryer
~ WIFI
~ big-screen TV
~ ROKU
~ kitchen supplies, tableware
~ linens, towels
~ housekeeping of common areas
PETS WELCOME
Pet rent = $50/month each
$250 xtra deposit
SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTIONAL
Pay a traditional security deposit or buy deposit insurance for $7-23/month from SayRhino.com instead.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199069
Property Id 199069
(RLNE5661955)