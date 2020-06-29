All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1616 Barry Avenue
1616 Barry Avenue

1616 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious lower 1 bedroom with laminate wood flooring throughout, balcony, gas fireplace, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air conditioner, 1 car gated parking included. Laundry room on-site.
Great Westside location short walking distance to shopping, restaurants and cafes on Santa Monica Blvd. and very close to Sawtelle/Olympic area.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

