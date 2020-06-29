1616 Barry Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious lower 1 bedroom with laminate wood flooring throughout, balcony, gas fireplace, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air conditioner, 1 car gated parking included. Laundry room on-site.

Great Westside location short walking distance to shopping, restaurants and cafes on Santa Monica Blvd. and very close to Sawtelle/Olympic area.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.