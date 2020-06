Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

BRAND NEW! MUST SEE! 3 BEDS + 2 BATHS! This beautiful home boasts 1200 Sqft and has a open floor plan. The home has never been lived in and has brand new everything. Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate hardwood floors, crown molding, double pane windows, recessed lighting, tankless water heater, and quartz counter tops through out kitchen and bathrooms. Sorry no pets allowed, must have good credit, and 2 months security deposit.