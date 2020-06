Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Lower unit of a duplex. Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom for lease in a great neighborhood adj. to Beverlywood. New Laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen with new Stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups. Formal Dining Area, Breakfast nook. Available for 1 + years lease. Use of rear yard. Available July 15th.