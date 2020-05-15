All apartments in Los Angeles
16029 Chase Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

16029 Chase Street

16029 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

16029 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Great opportunity to lease this amazing, fully gated property with potential to live-in and/or establish a business for possible extra income. Located in North Hills, this ranch style home offers 16,857 SqFt lot, over 2,480 SqFt of living space in the main house with 7 bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms. You will appreciate the interior setting offering a spacious living room, open kitchen with butler's pantry, dining area and hardwood flooring throughout. The bright kitchen is complete with custom made cabinets, granite countertops, Chef's professional Thermador range and hood, build-in stainless steel appliances. The exterior setting feels like the gardens of Heaven with a beautiful front and back yard that includes a variety of flowers, succulents, lush landscaping, Italian cypreses and multiple sitting areas, garden with fruit trees and BBQ area. The main house has the option to split into 2 individual spaces or to be used for an assisted living care business. The long driveway, the covered carport and the garage space all offer ample parking space for RV, Boat and more. This listing has so much to offer so bring your imagination and create an ideal opportunity for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16029 Chase Street have any available units?
16029 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16029 Chase Street have?
Some of 16029 Chase Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16029 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
16029 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16029 Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 16029 Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16029 Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 16029 Chase Street offers parking.
Does 16029 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16029 Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16029 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 16029 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 16029 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 16029 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16029 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16029 Chase Street has units with dishwashers.
