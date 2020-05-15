16029 Chase Street

Amenities

Great opportunity to lease this amazing, fully gated property with potential to live-in and/or establish a business for possible extra income. Located in North Hills, this ranch style home offers 16,857 SqFt lot, over 2,480 SqFt of living space in the main house with 7 bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms. You will appreciate the interior setting offering a spacious living room, open kitchen with butler's pantry, dining area and hardwood flooring throughout. The bright kitchen is complete with custom made cabinets, granite countertops, Chef's professional Thermador range and hood, build-in stainless steel appliances. The exterior setting feels like the gardens of Heaven with a beautiful front and back yard that includes a variety of flowers, succulents, lush landscaping, Italian cypreses and multiple sitting areas, garden with fruit trees and BBQ area. The main house has the option to split into 2 individual spaces or to be used for an assisted living care business. The long driveway, the covered carport and the garage space all offer ample parking space for RV, Boat and more. This listing has so much to offer so bring your imagination and create an ideal opportunity for yourself.