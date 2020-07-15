1588 West 36th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home for Rent

Located just a few blocks to the West of USC at Normandie and Jefferson Park Blvd. in the University/Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Less than 1 mile from the University Village, where the community shops at the new Trader Joe's and Target as well as enjoying the many new cafes and restaurants at the University Village.

This home was recently updated and is a 1,200 sqft California Bungalow style home with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside the house, there is a master bedroom/bathroom, new appliances, laminate wood floors, open floor plan, washer dryer hook-ups, plenty of on and off-street parking, a lemon tree, safe and quiet neighborhood that is central to everything.



Now is the perfect time to upgrade to a beautifully clean home!

Schedule your showing today, call or text Anthony Lopez at 323-273-5567

All application fees are the responsibility of the applicant and are non-refundable.

**DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS IN FRONT HOUSE**

Parking for 2 cars in the driveway.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1588-w-36th-st-los-angeles-ca-90018-usa-unit-1588-1-2/ac93972f-87df-4693-94b5-84b95863b94f



(RLNE5314759)