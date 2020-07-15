All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1588 West 36th Street

1588 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1588 West 36th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home for Rent
Located just a few blocks to the West of USC at Normandie and Jefferson Park Blvd. in the University/Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Less than 1 mile from the University Village, where the community shops at the new Trader Joe's and Target as well as enjoying the many new cafes and restaurants at the University Village.
This home was recently updated and is a 1,200 sqft California Bungalow style home with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside the house, there is a master bedroom/bathroom, new appliances, laminate wood floors, open floor plan, washer dryer hook-ups, plenty of on and off-street parking, a lemon tree, safe and quiet neighborhood that is central to everything.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade to a beautifully clean home!
Schedule your showing today, call or text Anthony Lopez at 323-273-5567
All application fees are the responsibility of the applicant and are non-refundable.
**DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS IN FRONT HOUSE**
Parking for 2 cars in the driveway.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1588-w-36th-st-los-angeles-ca-90018-usa-unit-1588-1-2/ac93972f-87df-4693-94b5-84b95863b94f

(RLNE5314759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 West 36th Street have any available units?
1588 West 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 West 36th Street have?
Some of 1588 West 36th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1588 West 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 West 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1588 West 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1588 West 36th Street offers parking.
Does 1588 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 West 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1588 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1588 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1588 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1588 West 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
