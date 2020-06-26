All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15749 Stare Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15749 Stare Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:45 PM

15749 Stare Street

15749 Stare Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15749 Stare Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UTILITIES INCLUDED! Get ready to fall in love with this fully updated home that has everything you need! 3 Bed 2 Bath 1400 sqft front house with an open and bright floor plan. House also features: Master suite with custom designed closet and Jacuzzi tub, Central AC, newer windows, upgraded kitchen with island and ample cabinet space, laundry area with washer dryer hookups and much more! Enjoy orange, lemon and avocado trees! The property also features a long driveway with RV access or two side by side Parking and lovely patio/seating area. This house is located within walking distance from Vintage Elementary Magnet School and 2 miles away from Granada Hills Charter High School! Pet and Kid friendly! Conveniently located only minutes away from 118 and 405 freeways and close to tons of shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15749 Stare Street have any available units?
15749 Stare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15749 Stare Street have?
Some of 15749 Stare Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15749 Stare Street currently offering any rent specials?
15749 Stare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15749 Stare Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15749 Stare Street is pet friendly.
Does 15749 Stare Street offer parking?
Yes, 15749 Stare Street offers parking.
Does 15749 Stare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15749 Stare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15749 Stare Street have a pool?
No, 15749 Stare Street does not have a pool.
Does 15749 Stare Street have accessible units?
No, 15749 Stare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15749 Stare Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15749 Stare Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College