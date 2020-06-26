15749 Stare Street

Amenities

UTILITIES INCLUDED! Get ready to fall in love with this fully updated home that has everything you need! 3 Bed 2 Bath 1400 sqft front house with an open and bright floor plan. House also features: Master suite with custom designed closet and Jacuzzi tub, Central AC, newer windows, upgraded kitchen with island and ample cabinet space, laundry area with washer dryer hookups and much more! Enjoy orange, lemon and avocado trees! The property also features a long driveway with RV access or two side by side Parking and lovely patio/seating area. This house is located within walking distance from Vintage Elementary Magnet School and 2 miles away from Granada Hills Charter High School! Pet and Kid friendly! Conveniently located only minutes away from 118 and 405 freeways and close to tons of shopping and entertainment.