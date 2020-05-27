All apartments in Los Angeles
15628 Vintage Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:29 AM

15628 Vintage Street

15628 Vintage Street · No Longer Available
Location

15628 Vintage Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 BDRM 1 BA bungalow cul-de-sac home in Granada Hills is available now for immediate occupancy. Home features hardwood floors, A/C, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave and gas range/oven, small dinette area with bay window, quaint living area, MSTR and GUEST BDRM's with ceiling fans. Nice backyard with occupied guest house. Rent includes small storage unit. Street parking only, driveway occupied by guest house tenant only. Shared utilities. Only $2,100.00 security deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15628 Vintage Street have any available units?
15628 Vintage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15628 Vintage Street have?
Some of 15628 Vintage Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15628 Vintage Street currently offering any rent specials?
15628 Vintage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15628 Vintage Street pet-friendly?
No, 15628 Vintage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15628 Vintage Street offer parking?
No, 15628 Vintage Street does not offer parking.
Does 15628 Vintage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15628 Vintage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15628 Vintage Street have a pool?
No, 15628 Vintage Street does not have a pool.
Does 15628 Vintage Street have accessible units?
No, 15628 Vintage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15628 Vintage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15628 Vintage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
