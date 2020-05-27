15628 Vintage Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Cozy 2 BDRM 1 BA bungalow cul-de-sac home in Granada Hills is available now for immediate occupancy. Home features hardwood floors, A/C, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave and gas range/oven, small dinette area with bay window, quaint living area, MSTR and GUEST BDRM's with ceiling fans. Nice backyard with occupied guest house. Rent includes small storage unit. Street parking only, driveway occupied by guest house tenant only. Shared utilities. Only $2,100.00 security deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.