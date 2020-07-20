All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20

15609 Odyssey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15609 Odyssey Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse Over Looking Valley! - This beautifully maintained townhouse is part of a very exclusive area of Granada Hills called the High Lights/Sunset Ridge. The home features one down stairs bedroom with private bathroom and access to a private patio with great views of the valley. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with private bathroom. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. Upstairs there is a very large living room with built-in wall units which opens up to a dining room area and kitchen. This open floor plan is spacious with plenty of natural sun light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and has been updated. Off the living room you will find a private balcony with breath taking views of the valley. There is an attached two car garage. The living space has beautiful deep, dark hard wood flooring. There is washer/dryer hookups in the laundry area with additional cupboards. The community has a pool, spa, and cabana area. There is also a picnic area with BBQ's. You can walk to the Odyssey for dinner or be on the freeway in a matter of minutes. This unit will not be on the market long. Contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 text only, (818) 940-1611 direct or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. No pets!

(RLNE2064909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 have any available units?
15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 have?
Some of 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 pet-friendly?
No, 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 offer parking?
Yes, 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 offers parking.
Does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 have a pool?
Yes, 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 has a pool.
Does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
