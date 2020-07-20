15609 Odyssey Drive Unit 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse Over Looking Valley! - This beautifully maintained townhouse is part of a very exclusive area of Granada Hills called the High Lights/Sunset Ridge. The home features one down stairs bedroom with private bathroom and access to a private patio with great views of the valley. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with private bathroom. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. Upstairs there is a very large living room with built-in wall units which opens up to a dining room area and kitchen. This open floor plan is spacious with plenty of natural sun light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and has been updated. Off the living room you will find a private balcony with breath taking views of the valley. There is an attached two car garage. The living space has beautiful deep, dark hard wood flooring. There is washer/dryer hookups in the laundry area with additional cupboards. The community has a pool, spa, and cabana area. There is also a picnic area with BBQ's. You can walk to the Odyssey for dinner or be on the freeway in a matter of minutes. This unit will not be on the market long. Contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 text only, (818) 940-1611 direct or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. No pets!



