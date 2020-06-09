15581 BRIARWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Breathtaking views of mountain and city below from this slick , Cul de Sac couple home; Total renovation was finished in 2017 with latest cook's kitchen and best view in the house; gorgeous blonde wood floors thruout, high ceilings & walls of glass in main rooms let the light in; open floorplan main room and adjacent den (which could convert to 3rd BR or office) Master suite is spacious w/ huge walk in dressing room & glamorous bathroom; large 2nd BR suite with walk in closet and beautiful bathroom. Guest powder room and laundry are off the main entry way. (Alarm system)Private, quiet and secure neighborhood within equal distance to the 405, the Westside and/or the Valley/Sh.Oaks Galleria, Arclight cinemas , hip eateries etc; two car garage and ample additional parking in circular driveway. For showings see private remarks.