15581 BRIARWOOD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15581 BRIARWOOD Drive

15581 W Briarwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15581 W Briarwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Breathtaking views of mountain and city below from this slick , Cul de Sac couple home; Total renovation was finished in 2017 with latest cook's kitchen and best view in the house; gorgeous blonde wood floors thruout, high ceilings & walls of glass in main rooms let the light in; open floorplan main room and adjacent den (which could convert to 3rd BR or office) Master suite is spacious w/ huge walk in dressing room & glamorous bathroom; large 2nd BR suite with walk in closet and beautiful bathroom. Guest powder room and laundry are off the main entry way. (Alarm system)Private, quiet and secure neighborhood within equal distance to the 405, the Westside and/or the Valley/Sh.Oaks Galleria, Arclight cinemas , hip eateries etc; two car garage and ample additional parking in circular driveway. For showings see private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive have any available units?
15581 BRIARWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive have?
Some of 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15581 BRIARWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15581 BRIARWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
