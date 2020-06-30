1535 N Hobart Blvd

Amenities

Great space, large one bed one bath with huge kitchen, lots of natural light, small 20 unit building with gated underground parking, laundry on site. Great neighborhood for walking.



I am moving closer to work, have lived here for almost 10 years. It's a great space for a great price and I'm sad to be leaving my first home in LA, but want to let someone great have it!



Water and Sewer included.



Tenant Pays Gas and Electric



Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove Supplied, AC unit in bedroom.



*Emotional Support and Service Animals are Allowed*



Please email me to see it!