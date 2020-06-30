All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:09 AM

1535 N Hobart Blvd

1535 Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great space, large one bed one bath with huge kitchen, lots of natural light, small 20 unit building with gated underground parking, laundry on site. Great neighborhood for walking.

I am moving closer to work, have lived here for almost 10 years. It's a great space for a great price and I'm sad to be leaving my first home in LA, but want to let someone great have it!

Water and Sewer included.

Tenant Pays Gas and Electric

Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove Supplied, AC unit in bedroom.

*Emotional Support and Service Animals are Allowed*

Please email me to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 N Hobart Blvd have any available units?
1535 N Hobart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 N Hobart Blvd have?
Some of 1535 N Hobart Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 N Hobart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1535 N Hobart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 N Hobart Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1535 N Hobart Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1535 N Hobart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1535 N Hobart Blvd offers parking.
Does 1535 N Hobart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 N Hobart Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 N Hobart Blvd have a pool?
No, 1535 N Hobart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1535 N Hobart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1535 N Hobart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 N Hobart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 N Hobart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

