15344 Weddington St. #305

15344 W Weddington St · No Longer Available
Location

15344 W Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
LOCATION! 1+1 w/pool, parking, balcony + more! (15344 Weddington) - AVAILABLE NOW! Sherman Oaks 1BR + 1BA condo available for lease! Amenities include: open floorplan w/almost 900 SQF of space; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/pantry, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); master bedroom w/walk-in closet; community laundry room; carpet + wood laminate throughout; central heat + air; skylights; balcony w/additional storage; community features pool, meeting room + 2 tandem/assigned, gated parking spaces; water + trash included; cats considered w/owners approval + addtn'l deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4668177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15344 Weddington St. #305 have any available units?
15344 Weddington St. #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15344 Weddington St. #305 have?
Some of 15344 Weddington St. #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15344 Weddington St. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
15344 Weddington St. #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15344 Weddington St. #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15344 Weddington St. #305 is pet friendly.
Does 15344 Weddington St. #305 offer parking?
Yes, 15344 Weddington St. #305 offers parking.
Does 15344 Weddington St. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15344 Weddington St. #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15344 Weddington St. #305 have a pool?
Yes, 15344 Weddington St. #305 has a pool.
Does 15344 Weddington St. #305 have accessible units?
No, 15344 Weddington St. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 15344 Weddington St. #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15344 Weddington St. #305 has units with dishwashers.
