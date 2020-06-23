15344 Weddington St. #305

Amenities

LOCATION! 1+1 w/pool, parking, balcony + more! (15344 Weddington) - AVAILABLE NOW! Sherman Oaks 1BR + 1BA condo available for lease! Amenities include: open floorplan w/almost 900 SQF of space; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/pantry, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); master bedroom w/walk-in closet; community laundry room; carpet + wood laminate throughout; central heat + air; skylights; balcony w/additional storage; community features pool, meeting room + 2 tandem/assigned, gated parking spaces; water + trash included; cats considered w/owners approval + addtn'l deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4668177)