Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1526 BEVERWIL Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

1526 BEVERWIL Drive

1526 Beverwil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime area Beverlywood Home. Charming 3bed/2bath in Great central location--Close to Century City, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood. This home features gorgeous original oak wood floors, Formal living room and dining room with custom detailed crown moldings, cozy wood-burning fireplace and a peek-a-boo view of Century City. Remodeled kitchen with sile stone counters, beautiful cabinetry, and chef's five-burner range. Eat in area in kitchen with bay window and garden views. Beautiful updated bathrooms with custom tile showers/bathtubs. Peaceful backyard with lush landscaping and patio. Two large grassy areas. Backyard is very private and completely gated. Gorgeous garden with birds of paradise, bougainvilleas, hibiscus, camellias and much more! Detached automatic two car garage. Canfield Elementary School district. Central AC/Heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive have any available units?
1526 BEVERWIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive have?
Some of 1526 BEVERWIL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 BEVERWIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1526 BEVERWIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 BEVERWIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1526 BEVERWIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1526 BEVERWIL Drive offers parking.
Does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 BEVERWIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive have a pool?
No, 1526 BEVERWIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1526 BEVERWIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 BEVERWIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 BEVERWIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
