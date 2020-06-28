15207 Magnolia Boulevard

Amenities

Awesome Sherman Oaks Condominium! Great location in the Oak Pointe Development! The property is only minutes from famed Ventura Blvd with numerous shops and restaurants. The Encino/Balboa recreation area, as well as Woodley Lake is only minutes away. With easy Westside access, this unit is perfect for those "in the business" who need quick studio access. Amenities of the unit include; engineered wood floors, central air/heat, indoor laundry (also comes with LG washer & dryer) and park-like grounds. Other amenities include; recessed lights, plantation shutters, master bedroom with its own bath, granite counter tops and more. Unit is as clean as they come.