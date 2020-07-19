All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1519 N Laurel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1519 N Laurel Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

1519 N Laurel Ave

1519 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1519 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE 1 Bed + 1 Bath - Centrally located in the heart of Sunset, only minutes to Hollywood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Downtown! This unit is everything you want and more! Walk to the Post office, bank, grocery store, dining, bars, and coffee shops.

Renovated Bathroom. Very large bedroom. Features to include new hardwood floors throughout, LOTS of closet space. Near all major malls and shopping stores. In building washer and dryer. Comes with 1 parking space. includes in unit refrigerator and stove. Wall mount AC and ceiling fan

(RLNE4521086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 N Laurel Ave have any available units?
1519 N Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 N Laurel Ave have?
Some of 1519 N Laurel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 N Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1519 N Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 N Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 N Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1519 N Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1519 N Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 1519 N Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 N Laurel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 N Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 1519 N Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1519 N Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1519 N Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 N Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 N Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College