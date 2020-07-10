Amenities

1519 Morton Terrace Available 06/21/20 Classic Echo Park Bungalow 2/1 Bath Ready Immediately - Welcome to this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath on a secluded street. This charming east side bungalow boast a super private back yard area that is perfect for entertaining. Other amenities include A/C, Washer and Dryer combo, extra storage and one off street parking spot. Located in the Heart of Echo Park, a stones throw away from all your favorite local restaurants and a short walk to Echo Park Lake. Text or call Colt for Showings. There is a video tour of the space here... https://youtu.be/l8xaJkrEWf0



