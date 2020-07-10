All apartments in Los Angeles
1519 Morton Terrace

1519 Morton Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Morton Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
1519 Morton Terrace Available 06/21/20 Classic Echo Park Bungalow 2/1 Bath Ready Immediately - Welcome to this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath on a secluded street. This charming east side bungalow boast a super private back yard area that is perfect for entertaining. Other amenities include A/C, Washer and Dryer combo, extra storage and one off street parking spot. Located in the Heart of Echo Park, a stones throw away from all your favorite local restaurants and a short walk to Echo Park Lake. Text or call Colt for Showings. There is a video tour of the space here... https://youtu.be/l8xaJkrEWf0

(RLNE4286866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Morton Terrace have any available units?
1519 Morton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Morton Terrace have?
Some of 1519 Morton Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Morton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Morton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Morton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Morton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1519 Morton Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Morton Terrace offers parking.
Does 1519 Morton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Morton Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Morton Terrace have a pool?
No, 1519 Morton Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Morton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1519 Morton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Morton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Morton Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

