1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A

Splendid, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a vibrant Venice neighborhood in Venice, CA. This unit is just 1 mile away from the beach! Its very accessible to the nearby golf course, park with indoor & out basketball, tennis, softball & soccer field, playground, and the Penmar Recreational Center!



The cozy interior is furnished with polished hardwood floors throughout the unit, plenty of windows that help brighten any room and a sliding glass door that leads to the yard. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Spacious and airy, the bedroom has a dual sink vanity and an en suite bathroom. The unit has gas heating provided.



The exterior has a private fenced back yard - a cool spot to unwind or play with friends or family members during downtime. It comes with off-street parking for $100 and on-street parking for free. There are shared, coin-operated washer and dryer available in the apartment building. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



Tenant pays trash, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The water utility and landscaping are included in the rent and will be handled by the landlord. (Optional) For $200, renters can utilize the no. 7517 for storage.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2sUQNQCSaTH



The propertys Bike Score is 77/100. Its in a Very Bikeable location due to its flat surface with some established bike lanes.



16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile

3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.5 mile

R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.5 mile



