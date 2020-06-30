All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A

1514 Penmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Splendid, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a vibrant Venice neighborhood in Venice, CA. This unit is just 1 mile away from the beach! Its very accessible to the nearby golf course, park with indoor & out basketball, tennis, softball & soccer field, playground, and the Penmar Recreational Center!

The cozy interior is furnished with polished hardwood floors throughout the unit, plenty of windows that help brighten any room and a sliding glass door that leads to the yard. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Spacious and airy, the bedroom has a dual sink vanity and an en suite bathroom. The unit has gas heating provided.

The exterior has a private fenced back yard - a cool spot to unwind or play with friends or family members during downtime. It comes with off-street parking for $100 and on-street parking for free. There are shared, coin-operated washer and dryer available in the apartment building. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

Tenant pays trash, electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The water utility and landscaping are included in the rent and will be handled by the landlord. (Optional) For $200, renters can utilize the no. 7517 for storage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2sUQNQCSaTH

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

The propertys Bike Score is 77/100. Its in a Very Bikeable location due to its flat surface with some established bike lanes.

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile
3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.5 mile
R3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX Rapid - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5504264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A have any available units?
1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A offers parking.
Does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Penmar Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

