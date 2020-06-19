All apartments in Los Angeles
15127 Camarillo Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

15127 Camarillo Street

15127 Camarillo Street · (818) 414-4897
Location

15127 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,995

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2715 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
This fully remodeled new construction picture perfect property is walking distance to Ventura Blvd, across the street from the Sherman Oaks Galleria and 101/405 freeways. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is the perfect blend of central location and privacy. Inside you will be captivated by an open floor plan including a chef's kitchen, large living room, formal dining to entertain all of your loved ones with your own custom-built wine cellar. The beautifully designed chef’s kitchen has top of the line cabinetry and appliances, quartz counters, and an island large enough for the whole family! Bedroom #1 is located on the first level, easily accessible for in-laws, guests or as a home office, and has its own private bath and walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, all with their own private baths. The master bedroom greets you with expansive views from your balcony. With a spa-like en-suite, dual sinks, custom cabinetry, modern soaking tub and walk-in shower and rain shower head, this room is truly an oasis. The backyard is truly an entertainer’s dream with a large open space and patio. At full maturity, the lush landscaping will provide unparalleled privacy and tranquility. Property is equipped for smart home technologies, has a security system, EV charging capability, speaker surround sound throughout and within Kester Elementary-Blue Ribbon School District! Also listed for sale ($1,775,000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15127 Camarillo Street have any available units?
15127 Camarillo Street has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15127 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 15127 Camarillo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15127 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
15127 Camarillo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15127 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 15127 Camarillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15127 Camarillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 15127 Camarillo Street does offer parking.
Does 15127 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15127 Camarillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15127 Camarillo Street have a pool?
No, 15127 Camarillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 15127 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 15127 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15127 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15127 Camarillo Street has units with dishwashers.
