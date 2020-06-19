15127 Camarillo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

This fully remodeled new construction picture perfect property is walking distance to Ventura Blvd, across the street from the Sherman Oaks Galleria and 101/405 freeways. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is the perfect blend of central location and privacy. Inside you will be captivated by an open floor plan including a chef's kitchen, large living room, formal dining to entertain all of your loved ones with your own custom-built wine cellar. The beautifully designed chef’s kitchen has top of the line cabinetry and appliances, quartz counters, and an island large enough for the whole family! Bedroom #1 is located on the first level, easily accessible for in-laws, guests or as a home office, and has its own private bath and walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, all with their own private baths. The master bedroom greets you with expansive views from your balcony. With a spa-like en-suite, dual sinks, custom cabinetry, modern soaking tub and walk-in shower and rain shower head, this room is truly an oasis. The backyard is truly an entertainer’s dream with a large open space and patio. At full maturity, the lush landscaping will provide unparalleled privacy and tranquility. Property is equipped for smart home technologies, has a security system, EV charging capability, speaker surround sound throughout and within Kester Elementary-Blue Ribbon School District! Also listed for sale ($1,775,000)