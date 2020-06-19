15127 Camarillo Street

Amenities
This fully remodeled new construction picture perfect property is walking distance to Ventura Blvd, across the street from the Sherman Oaks Galleria and 101/405 freeways. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is the perfect blend of central location and privacy. Inside you will be captivated by an open floor plan including a chef's kitchen, large living room, formal dining to entertain all of your loved ones with your own custom-built wine cellar. The beautifully designed chef’s kitchen has top of the line cabinetry and appliances, quartz counters, and an island large enough for the whole family! Bedroom #1 is located on the first level, easily accessible for in-laws, guests or as a home office, and has its own private bath and walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, all with their own private baths. The master bedroom greets you with expansive views from your balcony. With a spa-like en-suite, dual sinks, custom cabinetry, modern soaking tub and walk-in shower and rain shower head, this room is truly an oasis. The backyard is truly an entertainer’s dream with a large open space and patio. At full maturity, the lush landscaping will provide unparalleled privacy and tranquility. Property is equipped for smart home technologies, has a security system, EV charging capability, speaker surround sound throughout and within Kester Elementary-Blue Ribbon School District! Also listed for sale ($1,775,000)