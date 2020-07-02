15123 Camarillo Street

Amenities

Welcome to a spectacular, SOLAR & SMART, Cape Cod home in highly sought after Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Built with the utmost exceptional design and quality throughout architecture at its finest. A Gorgeous 4BR/5BA, Approx. 4,300 sq. ft. of living space, with soaring open space. This home features high ceilings with an abundance of light throughout, a large formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with intricate coffered ceilings & wainscoting throughout. The SOLAR system will save you a bundle every month!! The spacious family room features custom built-ins & a folding doors that open to a large outdoor patio. The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, white Carrera Marble Island, walk-in pantry & Thermador appliances. The master bedroom boasts cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, private patio & huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The elegant master bath has gorgeous dual vanities, large shower with bench & separate soaking tub. Enjoy the upstairs lounge area with city treetop views. Smart house, Ipad dock stations, surround sound system throughout, central vacuum system, tankless water heater, alarm, security cameras & 3 fireplaces throughout. The private backyard features lush green lawns, covered patio & sparkling heated pool with a spa and a soothing waterfall. Minutes from 101 & 405 fwy. Walking distance to The Sherman Oaks Galleria as well as dining and entertainment on Ventura Blvd. A MUST SEE FOR THOSE WHO SEEK ?THE GOOD LIFE.?