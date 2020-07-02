All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

15123 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Welcome to a spectacular, SOLAR & SMART, Cape Cod home in highly sought after Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Built with the utmost exceptional design and quality throughout architecture at its finest. A Gorgeous 4BR/5BA, Approx. 4,300 sq. ft. of living space, with soaring open space. This home features high ceilings with an abundance of light throughout, a large formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with intricate coffered ceilings & wainscoting throughout. The SOLAR system will save you a bundle every month!! The spacious family room features custom built-ins & a folding doors that open to a large outdoor patio. The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, white Carrera Marble Island, walk-in pantry & Thermador appliances. The master bedroom boasts cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, private patio & huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The elegant master bath has gorgeous dual vanities, large shower with bench & separate soaking tub. Enjoy the upstairs lounge area with city treetop views. Smart house, Ipad dock stations, surround sound system throughout, central vacuum system, tankless water heater, alarm, security cameras & 3 fireplaces throughout. The private backyard features lush green lawns, covered patio & sparkling heated pool with a spa and a soothing waterfall. Minutes from 101 & 405 fwy. Walking distance to The Sherman Oaks Galleria as well as dining and entertainment on Ventura Blvd. A MUST SEE FOR THOSE WHO SEEK ?THE GOOD LIFE.?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15123 Camarillo Street have any available units?
15123 Camarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15123 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 15123 Camarillo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15123 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
15123 Camarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15123 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15123 Camarillo Street is pet friendly.
Does 15123 Camarillo Street offer parking?
No, 15123 Camarillo Street does not offer parking.
Does 15123 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15123 Camarillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15123 Camarillo Street have a pool?
Yes, 15123 Camarillo Street has a pool.
Does 15123 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 15123 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15123 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15123 Camarillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

