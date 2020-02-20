1512 W Temple St

Amenities

Small 2bd/1ba on ground level, kitchen with quality cabinets and compact dishwasher, laundry hookup in the unit, bedrooms updated with quality hardwood floor as well, new windows and recessed lights, covered carport parking with shared backyard and front yard and gated with fence all around. Bedrooms are small, kitchen with dinning area and laundry hookup, no living room. Whole house with $10k water treatment. Easy to show after work hours.