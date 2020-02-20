All apartments in Los Angeles
1512 W Temple St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1512 W Temple St

1512 West Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 West Court Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1be589b017 ----
Small 2bd/1ba on ground level, kitchen with quality cabinets and compact dishwasher, laundry hookup in the unit, bedrooms updated with quality hardwood floor as well, new windows and recessed lights, covered carport parking with shared backyard and front yard and gated with fence all around. Bedrooms are small, kitchen with dinning area and laundry hookup, no living room. Whole house with $10k water treatment. Easy to show after work hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 W Temple St have any available units?
1512 W Temple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 W Temple St have?
Some of 1512 W Temple St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 W Temple St currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W Temple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W Temple St pet-friendly?
No, 1512 W Temple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1512 W Temple St offer parking?
Yes, 1512 W Temple St offers parking.
Does 1512 W Temple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 W Temple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W Temple St have a pool?
No, 1512 W Temple St does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W Temple St have accessible units?
No, 1512 W Temple St does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 W Temple St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 W Temple St has units with dishwashers.
