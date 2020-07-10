1512 Arapohoe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Fantastic, unfurnished, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms house property rental situated in the very walkable Pico-Union neighborhood in L.A.



FEATURES:

- Comfortable and spacious interior with hardwood floor downstairs and laminated floor in the 2nd floor

-Bedrooms with built-in closets

-Bathrooms with vanity sink cabinets and enclosed shower stalls

- Air conditioning

- Pet-friendly home but only small pets (large pets negotiable) are allowed

- Hookups available for washer and dryer

- Yard (maintained by owner)

- 4-5 car parking spaces at the back of the house.

- Storage: big shack at the back of the house



The renter is responsible for electricity (DWP), water (DWP), gas, trash, and sewage. Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 89



Nearby parks: Alvarado Terrace Historic District, Terrace Park, and Pico Union Park.



Bus lines:

200 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

603 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Purple Line (805) - 1.0 mile

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.0 mile

Metro Blue Line (801) - 1.1 miles

Metro Expo Line (806) - 1.1 miles



