Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1512 Arapohoe Street

1512 Arapahoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Arapahoe Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fantastic, unfurnished, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms house property rental situated in the very walkable Pico-Union neighborhood in L.A.

FEATURES:
- Comfortable and spacious interior with hardwood floor downstairs and laminated floor in the 2nd floor
-Bedrooms with built-in closets
-Bathrooms with vanity sink cabinets and enclosed shower stalls
- Air conditioning
- Pet-friendly home but only small pets (large pets negotiable) are allowed
- Hookups available for washer and dryer
- Yard (maintained by owner)
- 4-5 car parking spaces at the back of the house.
- Storage: big shack at the back of the house

The renter is responsible for electricity (DWP), water (DWP), gas, trash, and sewage. Smoking is not allowed in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89

Nearby parks: Alvarado Terrace Historic District, Terrace Park, and Pico Union Park.

Bus lines:
200 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
603 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Purple Line (805) - 1.0 mile
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.0 mile
Metro Blue Line (801) - 1.1 miles
Metro Expo Line (806) - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5806752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

