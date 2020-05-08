All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

1509 Stone Canyon Rd.

1509 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Bel Air English Tudor Manor - This English Tudor manor home was custom built on a portion of the Doheny Estate grounds in 1976. Elevated above Stone Canyon Road and obscured by a dense oak grove, this elegant home on over an acre offers a dramatic approach through a gated drive to a large circular parking court. The property features a 3-car attached garage, a North/South asphalt tennis court, an in-ground pool and spa, and a flat back yard. The dramatic entry hall includes rich, hand-hewn woodwork, high ceilings, an open gallery, and many hallmarks of classic English architecture, yet with proportions designed for a modern lifestyle. Never before on the market, this home provides a rare sense of privacy, space and style. More pictures coming soon!

(RLNE5163348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. have any available units?
1509 Stone Canyon Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. have?
Some of 1509 Stone Canyon Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Stone Canyon Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. offers parking.
Does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. has a pool.
Does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Stone Canyon Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
