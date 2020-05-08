1509 Stone Canyon Rd.

Amenities
Bel Air English Tudor Manor - This English Tudor manor home was custom built on a portion of the Doheny Estate grounds in 1976. Elevated above Stone Canyon Road and obscured by a dense oak grove, this elegant home on over an acre offers a dramatic approach through a gated drive to a large circular parking court. The property features a 3-car attached garage, a North/South asphalt tennis court, an in-ground pool and spa, and a flat back yard. The dramatic entry hall includes rich, hand-hewn woodwork, high ceilings, an open gallery, and many hallmarks of classic English architecture, yet with proportions designed for a modern lifestyle. Never before on the market, this home provides a rare sense of privacy, space and style. More pictures coming soon!
(RLNE5163348)