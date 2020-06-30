All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

15043 Larkspur St

15043 Larkspur Street · No Longer Available
Location

15043 Larkspur Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
house - Property Id: 203404

This fully permitted according to 2019 energy efficient standards,
is newly built and clean. A cozy 2 bedroom guesthouse comes with a full kitchen which boasts attractive granite countertops and ample cabinet space. It has heating and AC as well as ceiling fans in the master bedroom. Brand new oven / stove included. 1 full bath/ shower.
GREAT FREEWAY ACCESS; Only blocks from the 210 and a few minutes from the 5, 405, 14, and 118 connectors.
The 2nd bedroom is small- this house is ideal for 1-3 people, maximum 4.
Nestled on a quiet street in a nice neighborhood.
There is parking available for 1 car on property, ample room in street.
Ready to move in.
We are asking an $1800. Security Deposit.
$45. credit/background check per person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203404
Property Id 203404

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5549884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15043 Larkspur St have any available units?
15043 Larkspur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15043 Larkspur St have?
Some of 15043 Larkspur St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15043 Larkspur St currently offering any rent specials?
15043 Larkspur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15043 Larkspur St pet-friendly?
No, 15043 Larkspur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15043 Larkspur St offer parking?
Yes, 15043 Larkspur St offers parking.
Does 15043 Larkspur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15043 Larkspur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15043 Larkspur St have a pool?
No, 15043 Larkspur St does not have a pool.
Does 15043 Larkspur St have accessible units?
No, 15043 Larkspur St does not have accessible units.
Does 15043 Larkspur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15043 Larkspur St does not have units with dishwashers.

