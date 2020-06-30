15043 Larkspur St

Amenities
This fully permitted according to 2019 energy efficient standards,
is newly built and clean. A cozy 2 bedroom guesthouse comes with a full kitchen which boasts attractive granite countertops and ample cabinet space. It has heating and AC as well as ceiling fans in the master bedroom. Brand new oven / stove included. 1 full bath/ shower.
GREAT FREEWAY ACCESS; Only blocks from the 210 and a few minutes from the 5, 405, 14, and 118 connectors.
The 2nd bedroom is small- this house is ideal for 1-3 people, maximum 4.
Nestled on a quiet street in a nice neighborhood.
There is parking available for 1 car on property, ample room in street.
Ready to move in.
We are asking an $1800. Security Deposit.
$45. credit/background check per person.
No Dogs Allowed
