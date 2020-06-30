15043 Larkspur St

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking

house - Property Id: 203404



This fully permitted according to 2019 energy efficient standards,

is newly built and clean. A cozy 2 bedroom guesthouse comes with a full kitchen which boasts attractive granite countertops and ample cabinet space. It has heating and AC as well as ceiling fans in the master bedroom. Brand new oven / stove included. 1 full bath/ shower.

GREAT FREEWAY ACCESS; Only blocks from the 210 and a few minutes from the 5, 405, 14, and 118 connectors.

The 2nd bedroom is small- this house is ideal for 1-3 people, maximum 4.

Nestled on a quiet street in a nice neighborhood.

There is parking available for 1 car on property, ample room in street.

Ready to move in.

We are asking an $1800. Security Deposit.

$45. credit/background check per person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203404

Property Id 203404



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5549884)