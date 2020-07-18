All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15024 ST FRIAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15024 ST FRIAR
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:43 AM

15024 ST FRIAR

15024 Friar Street · (310) 776-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15024 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home at 15024 Friar St! This home has great curb appeal with a large front yard, a cute front porch, and a long driveway where you can park 3 cars that leads you to your 2-car detached garage. Recently upgraded by a Beverly Hills designer, this home is move in ready with an open concept floor plan, plenty of windows and French doors to allow floods of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counters, all appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar for quick dining. The stacked washer dryer is in a closet right off the hallway.The master bedroom is highlighted by an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. One of the bedrooms and the kitchen have doors that lead to the expansive deck overlooking the lush greenery in the back yard. There is plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing outside on those warm summer nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15024 ST FRIAR have any available units?
15024 ST FRIAR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15024 ST FRIAR have?
Some of 15024 ST FRIAR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15024 ST FRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
15024 ST FRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15024 ST FRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 15024 ST FRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15024 ST FRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 15024 ST FRIAR offers parking.
Does 15024 ST FRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15024 ST FRIAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15024 ST FRIAR have a pool?
No, 15024 ST FRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 15024 ST FRIAR have accessible units?
No, 15024 ST FRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 15024 ST FRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15024 ST FRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15024 ST FRIAR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity