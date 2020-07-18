15024 ST FRIAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home at 15024 Friar St! This home has great curb appeal with a large front yard, a cute front porch, and a long driveway where you can park 3 cars that leads you to your 2-car detached garage. Recently upgraded by a Beverly Hills designer, this home is move in ready with an open concept floor plan, plenty of windows and French doors to allow floods of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counters, all appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar for quick dining. The stacked washer dryer is in a closet right off the hallway.The master bedroom is highlighted by an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. One of the bedrooms and the kitchen have doors that lead to the expansive deck overlooking the lush greenery in the back yard. There is plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing outside on those warm summer nights.