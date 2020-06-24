15012 DEVONSHIRE ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage 24hr gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry garage

Showing by appointment only. Available to move in 5/1/19. Please do not disturb tenant.

Beautiful house with stone fireplace. Large, bright living room with sliding door leading to large backyard. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter top, breakfast nook, 6 burner stove and oven, frig in kitchen included. Laundry room (no washer/dryer included) . 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood throughout house. Covered patio, large yard with fruit trees. Close to freeway 405, 118, 5. Close to mall and other shopping like Target, 24 hr fitness, Ross, Vons and much more. Garage is not included. Good credit only. To move in you will need first and last months rent and $1,000 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities Gas, DWP, cable, lawn maintenance etc...



(RLNE4797519)