Los Angeles, CA
1500 South BEVERLY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1500 South BEVERLY Drive

1500 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Move-in by 4/1/2020 and get 1 month free rent. Get acquainted with this elegant unit with fantastic 180-degree expansive views of Downtown, Hollywood Hills and city lights. Meticulously build 4-story 8-unit apartment building, 1,800 SF dreamer corner unit with high ceilings, open plan & natural-filled light. 3 beds, 2.5 baths on quiet back side of building with spectacular picture perfect views of East exposure. No shared walls along 3 sides of the unit. A generous-sized master suite with richly appointed master bath that rivals any resort! State of art living room with breathtaking views, and access to a sitting-sized balcony. Stylish kitchen with European designed tiles & premium quality appliances, quartz-stone counter tops & open spacious dining area. Wide plank oak hardwood floors throughout. A secure building with gated parking, centrally located adjacent to Beverly Hills, restaurants and shops. Walking distance to places of worship on Pico Blvd. Subterranean parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1500 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1500 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South BEVERLY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 South BEVERLY Drive does offer parking.
Does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 South BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 South BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
