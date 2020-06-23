1500 South BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Move-in by 4/1/2020 and get 1 month free rent. Get acquainted with this elegant unit with fantastic 180-degree expansive views of Downtown, Hollywood Hills and city lights. Meticulously build 4-story 8-unit apartment building, 1,800 SF dreamer corner unit with high ceilings, open plan & natural-filled light. 3 beds, 2.5 baths on quiet back side of building with spectacular picture perfect views of East exposure. No shared walls along 3 sides of the unit. A generous-sized master suite with richly appointed master bath that rivals any resort! State of art living room with breathtaking views, and access to a sitting-sized balcony. Stylish kitchen with European designed tiles & premium quality appliances, quartz-stone counter tops & open spacious dining area. Wide plank oak hardwood floors throughout. A secure building with gated parking, centrally located adjacent to Beverly Hills, restaurants and shops. Walking distance to places of worship on Pico Blvd. Subterranean parking.