15 VOYAGE Street

For lease is this lovely light and bright ocean view top floor home at the beach in Marina Del Rel. Located at the quiet end of the Peninsula but still close enough for easy access to all of the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd. and Abbot Kinney. Remodeled chef's kitchen, separate dining area, fireplace, high ceilings, walk in closet and a massive ocean view rooftop deck with vegetable garden. Also included is a private 2-car garage and there is laundry inside and central air conditioning to keep you cool. If you are looking for a beach living experience this is about as good as it gets. Available furnished or unfurnished.