15 VOYAGE Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

15 VOYAGE Street

15 Voyage Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 Voyage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease is this lovely light and bright ocean view top floor home at the beach in Marina Del Rel. Located at the quiet end of the Peninsula but still close enough for easy access to all of the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd. and Abbot Kinney. Remodeled chef's kitchen, separate dining area, fireplace, high ceilings, walk in closet and a massive ocean view rooftop deck with vegetable garden. Also included is a private 2-car garage and there is laundry inside and central air conditioning to keep you cool. If you are looking for a beach living experience this is about as good as it gets. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

