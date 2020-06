Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

14948 Dickens St. #12



- One block from Ventura Blvd.

- Walking distance to plenty of restaurants, bars, and shops.

- Spacious

- Remodeled

- Freshly painted

- New wood floors

- New countertops

- Plenty of storage/closet space

- Massive outdoor private patio

- Exclusive entrance on the 3rd floor



Come see this beautiful unit while it's still around!!!