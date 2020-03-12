All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

14941 Hartsook St

14941 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

14941 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom / 2 bath / Den House in Sherman Oaks for Lease - A rare opportunity to lease a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located in a prime area of Sherman Oaks (off of Magnolia Blvd between Kester Ave and Sepulveda Blvd) in one of the Valleys most convenient and quiet neighborhoods on a tree-lined cul-de-sac. Recently updated, this bright home is set amidst beautifully landscaped gardens with plenty of space for outdoor living and entertaining.

- The distinctively landscaped front yard leads to a spacious, private, brick-paved, courtyard entry (includes gardener)
- Living room and adjoining dining area with hardwood flooring, features fireplace with stone hearth, ceiling fan, and French doors that open onto the courtyard
- Central heating and air-conditioning
- Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, built-in oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator (negotiable)
- Updated bathrooms: one-full bathroom with vessel-sink and glass bathtub/shower enclosure; the second bathroom is adjoining the third bedroom/family room/office with vessel sink and tiled stall shower
- Two bedrooms each with generous closets
- Family room /office/third bedroom with a bathroom joins the kitchen, backyard, and other rooms
- Two-car garage with automatic door opener and plenty of storage, hobby space, washer/dryer hook-ups
- Big backyard has lovely trellised patio with orange, lemon and pine trees
- May consider one small pet (15 lbs. or under) with additional deposit

(RLNE3991223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14941 Hartsook St have any available units?
14941 Hartsook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14941 Hartsook St have?
Some of 14941 Hartsook St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14941 Hartsook St currently offering any rent specials?
14941 Hartsook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14941 Hartsook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14941 Hartsook St is pet friendly.
Does 14941 Hartsook St offer parking?
Yes, 14941 Hartsook St offers parking.
Does 14941 Hartsook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14941 Hartsook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14941 Hartsook St have a pool?
No, 14941 Hartsook St does not have a pool.
Does 14941 Hartsook St have accessible units?
No, 14941 Hartsook St does not have accessible units.
Does 14941 Hartsook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14941 Hartsook St has units with dishwashers.
