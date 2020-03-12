14941 Hartsook St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom / 2 bath / Den House in Sherman Oaks for Lease - A rare opportunity to lease a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located in a prime area of Sherman Oaks (off of Magnolia Blvd between Kester Ave and Sepulveda Blvd) in one of the Valleys most convenient and quiet neighborhoods on a tree-lined cul-de-sac. Recently updated, this bright home is set amidst beautifully landscaped gardens with plenty of space for outdoor living and entertaining.



- The distinctively landscaped front yard leads to a spacious, private, brick-paved, courtyard entry (includes gardener)

- Living room and adjoining dining area with hardwood flooring, features fireplace with stone hearth, ceiling fan, and French doors that open onto the courtyard

- Central heating and air-conditioning

- Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, built-in oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator (negotiable)

- Updated bathrooms: one-full bathroom with vessel-sink and glass bathtub/shower enclosure; the second bathroom is adjoining the third bedroom/family room/office with vessel sink and tiled stall shower

- Two bedrooms each with generous closets

- Family room /office/third bedroom with a bathroom joins the kitchen, backyard, and other rooms

- Two-car garage with automatic door opener and plenty of storage, hobby space, washer/dryer hook-ups

- Big backyard has lovely trellised patio with orange, lemon and pine trees

- May consider one small pet (15 lbs. or under) with additional deposit



(RLNE3991223)